Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Slick road possible Thursday, scattered snow, patching drizzle still possible

Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in eastern Iowa Thursday morning.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in eastern Iowa Thursday morning.

While much of the accumulation is over with, watch for slick roads during your morning drive. Fog is also possible south of I-80.

Some eastern Iowa schools have delayed the start of classes due to the slick roads. See the full list of school delays here.

The heaviest snow fell over our northwest zone, with little to none in southeast Iowa.

Plan on highs today to stay into the lower 30s for most. Looking ahead, clouds are going to be a stout side effect of this weather pattern and will often be difficult to break.

A weak system is showing up for Saturday night into Sunday morning. At this time, impacts appear low and mainly confined to the southeast half of the area, where minor snow accumulation could occur.

Early next week, plan on a continuation of the cloudy and cool temperatures, with highs generally into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

See the latest road conditions here:

Road conditions in eastern Iowa on Thursday morning, January 19.
Road conditions in eastern Iowa on Thursday morning, January 19.(KCRG)
Road conditions in eastern Iowa on Thursday morning, January 19.
Road conditions in eastern Iowa on Thursday morning, January 19.(KCRG)
Road conditions in eastern Iowa on Thursday morning, January 19.
Road conditions in eastern Iowa on Thursday morning, January 19.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

Latest News

New Zealand's Prime Minister is leaving office after nearly 6 years.
New Zealand Prime Minister stepping down
Scattered snow and pockets of drizzle continue in eastern Iowa Thursday morning.
First Alert Forecast January 19 - KCRG
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, January 19th, 2023
Dubuque County residents head to nations capitol for "March for Life"
For the first time in 49 years, organizers of local Right to Life say March for life will be a celebration