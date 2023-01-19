Show You Care
Ryan, Diew help No. 18 Iowa State women top Cowgirls 69-64

Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma,...
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan (11) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Emily Ryan scored 14 points, reserve Nyamer Diew had eight of her 12 in the fourth quarter and No. 18 Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State 69-64.

The Cyclones closed the third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, the second by Ryan in the closing seconds, that put ISU on top 49-47.

Naomie Alnatas scored five-straight points to pull the Cowgirls even at 52-all but they went almost four minutes without a field goal, falling behind by seven. Diew’s second 3 at the 1:42 mark put the lead at 66-57.

Oklahoma State got within 67-62 with 22 seconds left but the Cyclones cut 16 seconds off the clock before Denae Fritz was fouled and made two free throws for a 69-62 lead.

Anna Gret Asi scored 15 points to lead the Cowgirls

