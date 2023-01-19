Show You Care
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game rescheduled

The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats has been rescheduled for Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 18, but was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The distributed tickets for the game will be valid for the new date and time.

Iowa’s next game will be on Saturday at Ohio State.

