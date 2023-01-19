More Normal January Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We end the week with quiet and cloudy conditions. This will also hold into the start of the weekend. A weak system continues to look possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be the chance, during this time, for some light accumulations mainly across the southeast part of the state. The overall pattern still looks more seasonable next week with colder conditions ahead for late January and February.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.