Monticello Police investigate home invasion that left intruder dead

On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the...
(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 11th, 2023, Monticello Police responded to a report of a break-in to a home in the 300 block of South Sycamore Street.

A masked and armed intruder, later to be identified as Patrick O’Brine, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. A resident of the home was there with their 10-year-old son at the time. After seeing the armed intruder, the resident discharged their firearm three times, hitting O’Brine twice. O’Brine died at the scene.

KCRG-TV9 is not naming the shooter at this time, as they have not been charged with a crime.

While the investigation is ongoing, officials say that preliminary evidence has supported that the use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances.

