Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Missing woman’s burned car found; man charged with murder, police say

Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago. (Source: WFAA/FAMILY OF MISSING WOMAN/BOOKING PHOTO OF FERGUSON (COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF)/CNN)
By WFAA staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities have charged a man with the murder of his girlfriend in Texas as investigators still search for signs of what happened to the missing woman.

One week ago, Kayla Kelley’s aunt and co-workers reported her missing.

During the investigation, friends told detectives she had a boyfriend named Ocastor Ferguson.

The warrant said, Kelley was upset after she found out her boyfriend was married.

The suspect admitted to authorities he used a fake name, Kevin Brown, when talking to her.

Police said they went to Kelley’s apartment in McKinney and found Ferguson’s Lexus there.

Police said they found gloves, duct tape and a blanket inside of his car.

Toll tags show Kelley on the Dallas Tollway north on Jan. 10 near Eldorado Parkway in Frisco. Then on Jan. 12, Frisco police found her burned out car.

“Possible victim’s vehicle burned like this, in the vast majority, that’s a attempt to by a suspect to destroy evidence, whether it’s biological evidence, technology,” said Douglas Deaton, a criminal expert..

He said the next steps in finding her are “again it ... it would be begin collecting all evidence, electronic, digital evidence and speaking to any person who may have been acquainted with either the suspect or the missing person.”

Ocastor Ferguson is charged with kidnapping. His bond is set for $1 million.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCRG
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

Latest News

In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....
Amazon axes charity program amid wider cost-cutting moves
Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER...
Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
Prosecutors charged Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman.
Cedar Rapids man charged in death of a woman
Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol responds to nearly 40 crashes amid wintry weather conditions