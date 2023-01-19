LIVE: Testimony resumes on fourth day of trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony resumes Thursday as the trial for the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family enters its fourth day.

Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of his family inside their home in June 2021.

Jackson is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Jan and Melissa, along with his 19-year-old sister, Sabrina.

He claims an intruder broke in and shot them, and that he was shot in the foot while he struggled with the intruder over the gun.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

Brandon Boesenberg, a former investigator who took part in the case, testified on Wednesday, saying he found no signs of a struggle inside the home.

He helped process the crime scene, documenting evidence, including shell casings found near the bodies, and fingerprints on the gun.

He stated the same rifle from inside the home was used to kill the family.

Investigators were able to pull prints from the rifle found on scene. Boesenberg testified two prints pulled from the gun belonged to Jackson. A third print could not be matched due to it’s quality. But investigators found another piece of evidence connecting the murder weapon to Jackson. The box used to store the gun was found under his bed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.