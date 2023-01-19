Julien Film Festival’s annual winter film series to begin in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Julien Film Festival in Dubuque will start its annual winter film series on Thursday.

The festival runs until March and will include a screening of a cause-related film and Q&A session.

The 12th annual film festival will be in April, but officials say this series is a great way to showcase films from last year’s festival and have conversations with the community.

On Thursday, there will be a screening of “JUSTUS,” a 50-minute documentary that shares stories of former prisoners reentering society.

There will be a panel afterward with the producer and director.

All movies will be shown at Hotel Julien Dubuque.

