Julien Film Festival’s annual winter film series to begin in Dubuque

The Julien Film Festival in Dubuque will start its annual winter film series on Thursday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -

The festival runs until March and will include a screening of a cause-related film and Q&A session.

The 12th annual film festival will be in April, but officials say this series is a great way to showcase films from last year’s festival and have conversations with the community.

On Thursday, there will be a screening of “JUSTUS,” a 50-minute documentary that shares stories of former prisoners reentering society.

There will be a panel afterward with the producer and director.

All movies will be shown at Hotel Julien Dubuque.

