Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword

HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.

First responders found a 70-year-old man with severe lacerations to the head.

Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man and 58-year-old Kim Renee Cannon, from Hawkeye.

Cannon was arrested and is charged with attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.