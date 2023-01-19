Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword

Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man and 58-year-old Kim Renee Cannon, from Hawkeye.(Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKEYE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fayette County woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly striking her husband multiple times in the head with a sword.

In a press release, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on P Avenue in rural Hawkeye for a report of domestic assault on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m.

First responders found a 70-year-old man with severe lacerations to the head.

Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man and 58-year-old Kim Renee Cannon, from Hawkeye.

Cannon was arrested and is charged with attempted murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
KCRG
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

Latest News

Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties
The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats.
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game rescheduled
Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in...
Alec Baldwin charged in death of cinematographer
Video of law enforcement's interview with Alexander Jackson the day his family was murdered is...
Video of law enforcement interviews with Alexander Jackson shown at murder trial