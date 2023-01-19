Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties

Emerald Ash Borer
Emerald Ash Borer
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The emerald ash borer has been found in three more Iowa counties.

The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties for the first time.

With that, the insect has now been detected in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the insect is a significant threat to ash trees because they feed on the inner bark, cutting off the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients. This will typically kill a tree within two to four years after infestation.

“While adult beetles can disperse locally by flying, long-distance spread of this insect is attributed to people moving infested material, including firewood,” the Iowa DNR said in a press release. “People are encouraged to use locally-sourced firewood where it will be burned to help limit the spread of EAB.”

Find more information about the emerald ash borer, including a county detection map, here.

The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in Monona, Osceola and...
The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in Monona, Osceola and Woodbury Counties for the first time. That makes the insect present in all but three of Iowa’s 99 counties.(KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
KCRG
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

Latest News

Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
The date is now set for when the Iowa Hawkeyes will host the Northwestern Wildcats.
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game rescheduled
Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in...
Alec Baldwin charged in death of cinematographer
Video of law enforcement's interview with Alexander Jackson the day his family was murdered is...
Video of law enforcement interviews with Alexander Jackson shown at murder trial