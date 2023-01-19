Ingredion and Union reach tentative agreement on a 4 year contract

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After striking workers on the picket line for more than 170 days, Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCGTM) and Ingredion officials said they reached a tentative agreement on a new 4-year contract.

Mike Moore, who is the president for the BCTGM Local 100G Union, said he plans on having his members vote on the contract this Sunday. If 51% of its around 115 members vote to approve the deal, the strike will officially end.

Moore said this agreement happened over the last two days of negotiations and didn’t believe the strike needed to last more than six months. He said the process has been stressful for him and his members. Moore said his many members have taken other jobs because strike pay was around $200.

“It’s been stressful for every member out there,” Moore said. “There’s not a day that doesn’t go by without people asking me when it’s going to end.”

He said in September that potential changes in health insurance were some of the biggest obstacles to a deal, specifically members frustrated with a higher premium payment. In December, Moore told TV9 the issues holding up a deal included changes to maintenance employees’ schedules, requirements for employees to learn an additional job and getting discipline amnesty for workers’ actions on the picket line.

Becca Hary, who is the director for Ingredion’s corporate communications, said the company is pleased to have reached an agreement with the union and hopes its employees return to work after they ratify the contract in an email.

“From the very start of these negotiations, our number one priority has been reaching an agreement that provides very competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and enhanced conditions for our people to ensure the successful operation of our facility and our continued vital role in the community,” she wrote. We are hopeful that our employees will vote to ratify this contract and return to work.”

