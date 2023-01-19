‘I wasn’t ready’: Cedar Rapids woman shares weight loss transformation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirsten Corrigan from Cedar Rapids said her weight loss journey “started eons ago.”

“I would have some success, and then at some point, I would just kind of fall away and then my weight would go back up,” said Corrigan.

At her heaviest, Kirsten Corrigan was about 200 pounds. She’s now lost about 40 pounds. She credits the Mayo Clinic Diet in helping her lose weight in a sustainable way.

“I learned about the Mayo Clinic diet in January of last year,” said Corrigan. She said she went to the website and saw there was a “readiness assessment.”

“I was curious about this readiness assessment, because I’m like, ‘Well, gosh, I’m thinking about going on a diet, I must be ready,’” said Corrigan. “I took it and found out I wasn’t ready. So I just kind of paused and continued to contemplate for a number of—few more weeks. And then one day, I just kind of reached the conclusion that I was ready. And I signed up. And I had retaken the the assessment. And I was ready at that point to embark on the journey.”

Dr. Lucas Carr, Associate Professor at the University of Iowa, seconded the importance of intention and “being ready” in order to make a significant change.

“We do a lot of stuff that is focused on, like, the intentional level of thought,” said Carr. “Unfortunately, that stuff takes a lot of energy, and it doesn’t—and for most people, if you don’t have a whole, you know, a high level of motivation, it stands to reason that...your energy is going to, that energy will be depleted eventually.”

It would seem many people who decide to lose weight, unlike Corrigan, aren’t ready. We’re about two-and-a-half weeks into 2023, but according to at least one study, we’re close to when about half of those who made New Year’s resolutions will have given up. That study found “one week into the new year, 77% of participants had maintained their resolutions; the number decreased to 55% after one month, 43% after three months, 40% after six months, and 19% at the two-year follow-up.”

However, another study found that at follow-ups, “most participants considered themselves successful in sustaining their resolution.” But Carr has led a similar study himself. When asked if he thought many people who made New Year’s resolutions would have lapsed by now, he said, “We think so.”

Carr added, “I actually led one of those types of studies several years ago, where we used Google search engine query data to basically scan what people are searching for on Google. And we found that when you look for terms like ‘fitness’ and ‘exercise’ and ‘weight loss’ and ‘diet,’ you know, there’s this huge spike in the number of searches that happen starting in late December, and certainly in January. But then, you know, as soon as February comes, it seems like searches go down, which is, you know, we took as an indicator that interest is essentially, much, much lower at that point.”

Carr said changing your weight or health in general was difficult because it involves pretty much every decision you make.

“I think people underestimate the difficulty of what it means to completely change your lifestyle, because that’s what it is,” said Carr. “Dieting is essentially restricting something that we enjoy, and trying to do it every single day for every single meal for the rest of our lives.”

Carr researches habit formation and its connection to health. He said researchers are still looking into what is required to create a habit, but he said there are some specific things that line up with habit formation.

“One of those things is having a really good solid, like, contextual cue. For example, many habits happen in the exact same location. Oftentimes, you might do something in the bathroom, like, in your specific bathroom, that you wouldn’t repeat if you were in a hotel bathroom, for example,” said Carr.

Carr recommended small, simple changes in order to lose weight or move to a healthier lifestyle.

That’s not exactly what Corrigan did, though. Her approach through the Mayo Clinic Diet require her to completely eliminate sugar for the first two weeks. However, she added that, along with discipline, you had to be able to give yourself grace in order for change to stick.

“Yes, it can be a diet, but it really is a lifestyle change,” said Corrigan.

