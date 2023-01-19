Show You Care
Des Moines officers found justified in shooting of teen

A Des Moines Police officer involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old will not be criminally charged.
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines police officers involved in the shooting death of a 16-year-old will not be criminally charged.

The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2022, when officers responded to a domestic dispute call.

Police said the teen was armed and raised the gun toward officers.

When the teen refused to drop the weapon, officers fired shots. The teen was shot a total of 14 times.

The Iowa Attorney General’s office reviewed the investigation, including body cam footage from the scene.

They said the officers were justified in their actions, and it was done in order to protect themselves and others on scene.

