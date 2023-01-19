Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued

Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his...
Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal of two dogs they say were living in horrendous conditions in the basement of the man’s Des Moines home on Saturday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe injury or death and one count of animal neglect for his alleged involvement in the case.

Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe...
Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe injury or death and one count of animal neglect for his alleged involvement in the case.(Des Moines Police Department)

In a press release, the ARL said the two large dogs were shut in separate wire crates, living in their own filth, with no food or water, along with a third dog that had already died.

The dogs were covered in their own waste and were rushed to the ARL’s medical team for care.

One of the dogs, named Blue, was so thin that she weighed just 31 pounds. Her ribs, hips and spine were clearly visible. Blue is now on a refeeding program to help her regain weight safely.

“These dogs did not deserve to be treated like this, but their worst days are now behind them,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. “They will never again know the horrors they suffered, and once they’re healed, they’ll have the chance to find the loving homes they have always deserved.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
KCRG
Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two injured in Cedar Rapids RV fire
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

Latest News

Emerald Ash Borer
Invasive ash tree-killing insect found in three more Iowa counties
Investigators said they determined the assault happened after a verbal argument between the man...
Iowa woman arrested for allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a sword
Prosecutors have announced that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged in...
Alec Baldwin charged in death of cinematographer
Video of law enforcement's interview with Alexander Jackson the day his family was murdered is...
Video of law enforcement interviews with Alexander Jackson shown at murder trial