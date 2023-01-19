Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal of two dogs they say were living in horrendous conditions in the basement of the man’s Des Moines home on Saturday.

Police arrested 38-year-old Eric Lavern Hill. He faces two counts of animal neglect - severe injury or death and one count of animal neglect for his alleged involvement in the case.

In a press release, the ARL said the two large dogs were shut in separate wire crates, living in their own filth, with no food or water, along with a third dog that had already died.

The dogs were covered in their own waste and were rushed to the ARL’s medical team for care.

One of the dogs, named Blue, was so thin that she weighed just 31 pounds. Her ribs, hips and spine were clearly visible. Blue is now on a refeeding program to help her regain weight safely.

“These dogs did not deserve to be treated like this, but their worst days are now behind them,” said Tom Colvin, CEO for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. “They will never again know the horrors they suffered, and once they’re healed, they’ll have the chance to find the loving homes they have always deserved.”

