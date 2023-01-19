Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clark helps No. 10 Iowa edge Michigan State 84-81 in OT

Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan...
Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 26 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds to help No. 10 Iowa beat Michigan State 84-81 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Clark, who leads the Big Ten in scoring, hit a turnaround jumper wit 31 seconds left to give Iowa the lead, then sealed it with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left.

Monika Czizano added 22 points hitting all 11 of her shots — a school record — for Iowa (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) before fouling out.

Kamara McDaniel had a team-high 21 points for the Spartans (10-9, 2-6). Matilda Ekh added 13, while Moira Joiner and Isoline Alexander had 11 apiece.

The Spartans had a final chance to win the game in overtime. With five seconds left, Clark was called for an intentional foul. McDaniel hit both free throws to get Michigan State within 82-81. McDaniel traveled on the ensuing possession with two seconds left and Molly Davis hit two free throws to seal the win.

Both teams had chances to win in regulation, but neither team scored in the final 47 seconds.

)Iowa led for all but a split second in the first half, yielding the lead when McDaniel hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 32-31 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have a bigger challenge coming. They’ll face unbeaten Ohio State on Monday for the only meeting of the regular season between the teams.

Michigan State: The Spartans are 1-7 against Top 25 teams this season . Their only win against a ranked team so far was an 83-79 win over Indiana on Dec. 29.

UP NEXT

Iowa -- At No. 2 Ohio State, Monday.

Michigan State -- Home vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive

Latest News

Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets
Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and...
Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout Murray for Rockets
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols
Hannah Stuelke on her way to reaching her “through the roof” potential
Hannah Stuelke on her way to reaching her “through the roof” potential