Cedar Rapids man charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of a woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Prosecutors charged a Cedar Rapids man with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died due to a combination of drugs and alcohol in September last year.

Police arrested David Taylor on Sunday. Court documents show he took Katelyne Marquez to the ER on Sept. 8. An autopsy confirmed she died due to the combination of drugs and alcohol in her system.

Court documents say Taylor provided her with meth and what he thought was codeine two days before.

However, the drug he gave her turned out to be methadone, an opiate, which can be more toxic.

Court documents say Taylor knew Marquez was intoxicated by the drugs and was fainting in and out, but instead of taking her to receive medical treatment, Taylor used more drugs and passed in and out for almost an entire day before checking on her again.

He took Marquez to the ER after waking up to find her cold and stiff. Court documents say he knew she was already dead.

