Wintry weather continues overnight

By Joe Winters
Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A variety of wintry precipitation continues tonight, eventually ending with some scattered snow showers Thursday morning. The heaviest accumulations continue to be seen across the northwest. Plan on this weather impacting your morning commute. As this system continues to pull toward the northeast some cooler air moves in. This looks to be the overall trend as we journey through late January and early February with winter temperatures making their presence felt. Stay up to date on the latest travel conditions and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

KCRG First Alert Forecast
