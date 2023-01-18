Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wintry mix will impact travel this evening and tomorrow morning

Look for a winter storm system to move into eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening, leading to a slick evening commute.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a winter storm system to move into eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening, leading to a slick evening commute. Precipitation moves in from the south, beginning as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain with some snow, transitioning to snow overnight.  The heaviest snow is expected to fall across the northwest, roughly in a line from Waterloo to Guttenberg, where 4-8″ is possible. Look for lighter totals to the south where rain and ice mix in and limit snow accumulation with only a few inches of snow in Dubuque, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids. Even lighter totals are expected south of I-80. Snow becomes lighter and more scattered overnight, still lingering Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf

Latest News

Look for a winter storm system to move into eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening, leading to...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Afternoon, January 18
kcrg wx
Wintry mix arrives late this afternoon and evening
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, January 18th, 2023