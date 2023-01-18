Wintry mix will impact travel this evening and tomorrow morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a winter storm system to move into eastern Iowa this afternoon and evening, leading to a slick evening commute. Precipitation moves in from the south, beginning as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain with some snow, transitioning to snow overnight. The heaviest snow is expected to fall across the northwest, roughly in a line from Waterloo to Guttenberg, where 4-8″ is possible. Look for lighter totals to the south where rain and ice mix in and limit snow accumulation with only a few inches of snow in Dubuque, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids. Even lighter totals are expected south of I-80. Snow becomes lighter and more scattered overnight, still lingering Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.