Wintry mix to impact travel Wednesday evening, Thursday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect Wednesday afternoon for much of the state.

Look for the system to move into eastern Iowa Wednesday afternoon and evening, with sleet, freezing rain, and snow leading to a messy commute.

Precipitation moves in from the south, beginning as a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain with some snow, transitioning to snow overnight.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall across the northwest, roughly in a line from Waterloo to Guttenberg, where 4-8″ is possible.

First Alert Forecast (KCRG)

Look for lighter totals to the south where rain and ice mix in and limit snow accumulation with only a few inches of snow in Dubuque, Iowa City, and Cedar Rapids.

Even lighter totals are expected south of I-80. Snow becomes lighter and more scattered overnight, still lingering Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.