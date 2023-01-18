Show You Care
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive

The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the evening hours.

The precipitation is expected to move in after 3-4 p.m., so plan on a slick evening drive in portions of eastern Iowa.

This will begin as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, then transition to snow as the night goes on.

At this time, we expect the heaviest snowfall amounts to occur over the far northwest areas, generally northwest of a Waterloo to Guttenberg line.

KCRG
KCRG(KCRG)

In this area, 4-8″ of snow is expected. Farther south, there will be a sharp decline in snowfall amounts as more wintry mix occurs over our central and south zones.

At this time, accumulation in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City continues to look limited and generally confined to a few inches at most.

South of I-80, accumulations will be sharply limited due to warmer temperatures and the general track of the system.

Plan on scattered snow to move out of the area by midday Thursday.

KCRG
KCRG(KCRG)

