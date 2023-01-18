Show You Care
University officials concerned with Chat GPT in the academic world

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Artificial intelligence software, available for free over a website, could give us a better understanding on a variety of topics. But it could also give students the ability to generate essays or work they didn’t write.

KCRG-TV9′s Nicole Agee explains how it works and how education may have to adapt.

You can also watch the full interview Nicole has with the department head for Languages & Literatures at the University of Northern Iowa, Jim O’Loughlin, in the video below:

