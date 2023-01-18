Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City

Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an...
Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options.

Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight by planning more primary care services in the area. Right now, many residents are forced to travel outside of their immediate area to access care.

Studies have shown that limited access to primary care can increase a person’s likelihood of developing chronic diseases.

“In order to build strong neighborhoods and a healthy community, we need to make sure everyone has access to high-quality health care,” Mayor Bruce Teague said. “We are pleased the University of Iowa shares this commitment to increase health care access. By placing primary care services in this currently underserved neighborhood, we can have a positive impact on the health of our community for years to come.”

The University is constructing a primary care health facility in the area in order to increase healthcare access. They are planning on more locations in the future and are looking at reconfiguring existing facilities in order to expand healthcare services.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive

Latest News

The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the...
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday...
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire
Matt Ford with Skogman Reality said those frustrated by last year’s housing frenzy might want...
‘Don’t be discouraged’ - What you need to know if you’re looking to buy a home this year
Police say each ATM is busted open and all the money is missing.
Multiple ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex