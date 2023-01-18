Univ. of Iowa Health Care to address access gap in SE Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Although the southeast side of Iowa City is the most densely populated part of the city, an analysis by University of Iowa Health Care has shown that it actually has the fewest primary care options.

Officials with the University are planning on addressing this oversight by planning more primary care services in the area. Right now, many residents are forced to travel outside of their immediate area to access care.

Studies have shown that limited access to primary care can increase a person’s likelihood of developing chronic diseases.

“In order to build strong neighborhoods and a healthy community, we need to make sure everyone has access to high-quality health care,” Mayor Bruce Teague said. “We are pleased the University of Iowa shares this commitment to increase health care access. By placing primary care services in this currently underserved neighborhood, we can have a positive impact on the health of our community for years to come.”

The University is constructing a primary care health facility in the area in order to increase healthcare access. They are planning on more locations in the future and are looking at reconfiguring existing facilities in order to expand healthcare services.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.