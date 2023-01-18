Travel impacts likely as wintry precipitation moves in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin. This includes portions of Iowa. We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation.

Look for precipitation to begin Wednesday afternoon with it continuing through Thursday morning. Travel will be impacted during this time. The heaviest totals appear to be across south northwest zone with light snow amounts where the wintry mix will be more present.

There is a high degree of uncertainty with the snowfall amount on the southern edge of this system. This is due to a mix of wintry precipitation which will keep snowfall accumulations lower. Regardless of where you are, however, travel impacts will be felt.

