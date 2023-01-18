Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Travel impacts likely as wintry precipitation moves in

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin.  This includes portions of Iowa.  We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KCRG)

Look for precipitation to begin Wednesday afternoon with it continuing through Thursday morning.  Travel will be impacted during this time.  The heaviest totals appear to be across south northwest zone with light snow amounts where the wintry mix will be more present.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KCRG)

There is a high degree of uncertainty with the snowfall amount on the southern edge of this system.  This is due to a mix of wintry precipitation which will keep snowfall accumulations lower.  Regardless of where you are, however, travel impacts will be felt.

Stay up to date with the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is collaborating with staff at Wilson Middle School...
Cedar Rapids School District collaborates with Wilson Middle School after staff voice safety concerns
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday

Latest News

With the fresh snowfall on December 28, 2020, the snow also creeps into bedrooms and bathrooms...
Derecho contractor hasn’t paid victims back after pleading guilty to theft
Chat GPT
University officials concerned with Chat GPT in the academic world
The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot.
Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911
Gov. Reynolds proposal to change how education is funded in Iowa is one of her top priorities.
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years