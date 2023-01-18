Three teens arrested for drive-by shooting in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in Muscatine earlier this week, according to police.

In a press release, Muscatine police said it happened in the 1300 block of Oak Street.

Police said 18-year-old Christian James, of Fruitland, Iowa, a 17-year-old from Muscatine and a 16-year-old from Davenport have been arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

No one was injured, but a home in the area was damaged by the gunfire.

Police say they believe this to have been a targeted incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 (extension 611).

