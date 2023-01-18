Show You Care
Shelter House plans to expand services through Housing Stability Pilot Program

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the start of the pandemic, Shelter House in Iowa City has helped prevent nearly one thousand people from getting evicted. Recognizing that success, staff knew they had to continue and expand those efforts. So, they introduced the Housing Stability Pilot Program.

“A comprehensive effort to provide stability and funding sources across several different position streams for the people that are providing direct services to clients to maintain that role and to continue doing that work,” said Director of Development, Christine Hayes.

Eviction prevention and diversion are two services that Shelter House has seen as top priority when it comes to dispersing these funds.

“When we started the expansion of rapid re-housing into eviction prevention, we found that the appetite for that in our community was far bigger than we were ever able to reach previously,” said Hayes.

Another service they plan to dedicate more time and funding to is what Shelter House calls coordinated entry. Under this position, a specialist will answer phone calls and meet with people in person to determine what they need.

“A point of contact where they can call and also come in to talk about their particular situation,” explained Iowa City Mayor, Bruce Teague.

According to both the city, and the organization, this is an opportunity to create more opportunities and set up success for those in their community that typically struggle the most.

“We can ensure that all individuals within or community can get some support during some of the most vulnerable time of their lives,” said Teague.

The written proposal is not yet available to view online. But it does include potential budgeting over the next three years, detailing their service to people in Johnson and Washington counties.

