Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020

AARP: Family members steal twice as much from seniors as strangers
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Senior citizens have long been the target of scammers, but according to the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), the rate of elder financial exploitation has more than doubled since 2020.

Director of the AARP’s Bank Safe program Jilenne Gunther authored a report on elderly financial exploitation and the ways in which they were swindled.

Gunther attributed the rise in senior scams in part to the pandemic. She said the social isolation and increased dependency on online shopping created opportunities fraudsters could not resist.

“Criminals go where the money is,” Gunther explained. “So, when that becomes a popular method of payment, and it’s so fast, they’re going to lean into that.”

Experts said it’s not just overseas scammers defrauding the elderly. Gunther said family members were also a big part of the problem, stealing twice as much money from seniors as strangers do.

The Office of Older Americans with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) investigates cases of financially abused seniors. They

Assistant Director of the Office of Older Americans Deborah Royster said educating consumers and reporting incidents are the best methods to stop scams. Royster urged seniors to be wary of any communication they receive, especially if it is delivered with a sense of urgency.

She said banks and other financial institutions can help combat fraud by keeping an eye out for any suspicious transactions requested by seniors.

You can report any kind of suspicious activity to consumerfinance.gov/complaint.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive

Latest News

The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the...
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday...
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire
Madison Brooks, a sophomore at Louisiana State University, was hit and killed by a vehicle,...
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home