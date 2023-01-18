Now Things Turn Wintry

Show You Care
By Joe Winters
Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter storm watches and warnings have been posted from the Rockies northeast into Wisconsin. This includes the northwest half of Iowa. We will watch an area of low-pressure move from the Plains into the upper Midwest and Great lakes bringing a variety of wintry precipitation. Look for precipitation to being Wednesday afternoon with it continuing through Thursday morning. Travel will be impacted during this time. The heaviest totals appear to be across south northwest zone with light snow amounts where the wintry mix will be more present. Stay up to date with the latest First Alert Forecast.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

