No. 12 Iowa State pulls away from No. 7 Texas, win 78-67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 21 points while Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 7 Texas 78-67 Tuesday night.

Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Texas was undone by a second-half scoring drought that lasted nearly 4 1/2 minutes.

Christian Bishop led Texas with 12 points. The Longhorns’ Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points - all in the first half - in his return to Ames, after transferring from Iowa State. Hunter was greeted with boos and an occasional obscene chant from the student section.

