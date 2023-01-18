No. 12 Iowa State pulls away from No. 7 Texas, win 78-67
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 21 points while Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 7 Texas 78-67 Tuesday night.
Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Texas was undone by a second-half scoring drought that lasted nearly 4 1/2 minutes.
Christian Bishop led Texas with 12 points. The Longhorns’ Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points - all in the first half - in his return to Ames, after transferring from Iowa State. Hunter was greeted with boos and an occasional obscene chant from the student section.
