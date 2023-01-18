Show You Care
No. 12 Iowa State pulls away from No. 7 Texas, win 78-67

Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) is fouled by Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) while driving to...
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur (22) is fouled by Texas guard Marcus Carr (5) while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 21 points while Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points and No. 12 Iowa State beat No. 7 Texas 78-67 Tuesday night.

Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones. Texas was undone by a second-half scoring drought that lasted nearly 4 1/2 minutes.

Christian Bishop led Texas with 12 points. The Longhorns’ Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points - all in the first half - in his return to Ames, after transferring from Iowa State. Hunter was greeted with boos and an occasional obscene chant from the student section.

