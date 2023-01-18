Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street.

Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.

Police arrested 18-year-old Christian James, a 17-year-old female from Muscatine, and a 16-year-old from Davenport. They were charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Please contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze of the Muscatine Police Investigative Unit at 563-263-9922 extension 611 if you have any information relevant to the case. Callers may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.