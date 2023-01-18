Multiple ATMs mysteriously dumped behind Des Moines apartment complex

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Des Moines Police are investigating a bizarre case on the southeast side of Des Moines.

Automated teller machines keep showing up in a wooded area behind an apartment complex on East Virginia Avenue.

“Who knows who is doing this and for what reason they are doing it. They actually could have gotten cash, and they could have done an armed robbery or something, and I don’t know if they are living right next to me or not,” said tenant Kaleb Marker.

Marker says he’s discovered a total of eleven ATMs behind his building in the last month.

“Finding this many ATMs and stuff, it’s a little concerning just with how many kids are around here and how many families and everything,” Marker said.

Police say each ATM is busted open and all the money is missing.

The investigation is ongoing.

