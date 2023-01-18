Marion police still searching for missing 83-year-old man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police say they’re still looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. Police said he was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779.

In an update on Wednesday, police said his family said he would have been driving near the Highway 13 and Highway 30 area, heading to Lisbon at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone that sees him or his vehicle is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.