Hy-Vee recalling pot roast meals due to presence of wheat allergen

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its “Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners” after the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen was found.

The company was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

Hy-Vee states that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions following the consumption of these products so far.

Customers who purchased the product and have a wheat sensitivity should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

