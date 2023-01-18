Former Hawkeye Matt Bullard returns to Iowa City to scout for Houston Rockets

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Matt Bullard was back in Iowa City Sunday to reminisce and to do a little work.

“I haven’t been back in Iowa City in a long time,” Bullard said. “I left University of Iowa in 1990, and I have been in Houston ever since. Played with Rockets and was on TV with Rockets for 18 years, and now I am in the Rockets’ front office.”

Bullard was one of many former hawks honored on Lettermen’s Day. He actually transferred from Colorado to Iowa in 1987 and in those days, that meant sitting out a year.

“It was very tough knowing I would be wasting a year of my career,” he said. “Yeah, it was a hard decision to make, but in hindsight it turned out to be a great decision.”

Bullard said he flourished because Tom Davis was ahead of the curve when it came to allowing big men like him to shoot from the outside.

Bullard also reminisced with KCRG TV9′s John Campbell about an appearance Bullard made on an old TV9 special called ‘Gone Fishing with Chuck Marshall.’

“Chuck Marshall on the Mississippi River, oh man! We used to push that boat out on the ice until it started to crack, and then we would jump into the boat,” Bullard said.

He said he still does plenty of fishing down in the Houston area.

But Bullard’s stop in Iowa City wasn’t all about remembering his time with the Hawkeyes. It was also a business trip. Maybe he will reel in a certain Hawkeye.

“I am actually here today scouting,” he said. “The University of Iowa has a player we’re looking at. I can’t mention his name…”

Here’s a hint, he has a brother named Keagan who is already in the NBA.

“Keagan is having a great year in Sacramento,” Bullard said. “Love the way he plays. His game is going to be so good in the NBA for a long time.”

