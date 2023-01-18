Show You Care
LIVE: Former crime scene investigator to testify in Alexander Jackson murder trial

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony will resume Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his family in Cedar Rapids.

Alexander Jackson is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the death of his parents and sister.

Police say he shot and killed them inside the family home in June 2021.

On Tuesday, attorneys showed body cam footage from officers when they first entered the home and talked with Jackson.

Jackson called police claiming a man broke in and shot his dad and shot him in the foot.

When police arrived, they found Jackson’s parents and sister dead in separate rooms. They all had been shot.

A former crime scene investigator testified Tuesday. He took pictures of Jackson’s injuries, and helped process the crime scene.

He is expected to return to the witness stand this morning.

