Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapid RV fire
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.
Officials said they responded to the fire at around 5:30 a.m. near 1005 America Drive Southwest.
That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.
Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire.
