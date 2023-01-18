Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapid RV fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.

Officials said they responded to the fire at around 5:30 a.m. near 1005 America Drive Southwest.

That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.