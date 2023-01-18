Show You Care
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapid RV fire

Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday morning.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning.

Officials said they responded to the fire at around 5:30 a.m. near 1005 America Drive Southwest.

That’s behind hotels and a gas station, just off Wright Brothers Boulevard and 6th Street.

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire.

