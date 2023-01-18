Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bengals players, coach break practice to recognize young superfan with Down syndrome

Young Bengals superfan, Calvin Theetge, recently got a chance to meet some of his favorite players. (Source: WXIX)
By Rob Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A young Bengals fan got the chance to meet some of his favorite players and the team’s head coach.

Calvin Theetge, a Bengals superfan with Down syndrome, was recently visiting Paycor Stadium with his father hoping to see the team as they practiced. But he got a lot more than that, according to WXIX.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and several players reportedly heard Calvin was outside of their practice and came out to greet the 10-year-old. The team went above and beyond to make sure he felt like part of the squad.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning as well as wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and safety Jessie Bates were among those who joined their coach in greeting Calvin.

A spokesperson for the Down Syndrome Association of Cincinnati said Taylor made sure to make Calvin feel special.

“Zac Taylor has been a wonderful supporter of our organization,” the spokesperson said. “We are very lucky to have him in Cincy.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive

Latest News

The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the...
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday...
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire
Scams targeting seniors have more than doubled since 2020
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win
A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central...
Bowhunting couple from Iowa sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case