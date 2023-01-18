Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bank of America customers say Zelle transfers missing from accounts

FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.
FILE - A Bank of America ATM is seen, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Winchester, Mass.(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bank of America customers reported on social media Wednesday that money was missing from their accounts, with many identifying transactions from digital payments service Zelle.

Bank of America’s Help Twitter account responded to dozens of tweets by the afternoon. Several people said money that had been in their accounts was no longer there.

They also voiced their frustration they could not get anyone in customer service by phone. Replies on Twitter told them to reach out by direct message.

Customers received a notice on the bank’s app that said Zelle transactions between Saturday and Wednesday may be delayed in posting to accounts. The notice said transfers would appear “as soon as possible” and apologized for the delay.

The website Downdetector.com showed a large spike in problems reported with Bank of America since around 8 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf

Latest News

The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the...
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday...
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapids RV fire
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family's garage, police say
Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm