Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Iowa City bar security guard charged after knocking someone out while on the job
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
Operation Quickfind for Theodore Wolf
Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf

Latest News

The next system is still on track to move into the area later Wednesday afternoon into the...
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Cedar Rapids firefighters are at the scene of an RV fire on the city's southwest side Wednesday...
Two taken to hospital after Cedar Rapid RV fire
First Alert Forecast
Wintry mix arrives late Wednesday afternoon for slick evening drive
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City files for Ch. 11 amid pullback in spending