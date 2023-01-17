Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm system is set to bring impactful winter weather to eastern Iowa. Heavy snow is possible along with a wintry mix that will make travel tricky.

Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool. Highs on Wednesday climb into the 30s. By afternoon, a low-pressure center moving through Missouri will bring precipitation into Iowa from the south. As temperatures fall in the evening, look for a mixed bag of precipitation possible- snow, sleet, and rain. Snow is most likely the farther to the north you go with more rain mixing in farther to the south. Mixed precipitation and rain are expected to limit snowfall totals in our central and southern zones.

A winter storm watch has been issued for areas roughly north of Highway 20 in eastern Iowa. That is where the heaviest snow is expected. This does include Waterloo but not Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, or Iowa City. Even if you are not included in the watch area, still plan on slick roads and impactful travel conditions.

At this time, the heaviest snow is expected to fall in the winter storm watch area, roughly along and north of Highway 20. This is where 4-8″ of snow is possible by Thursday morning. It is important to note that a slight shift in the track of this system will bring varied precipitation types and totals to eastern Iowa. There will be a fairly quick cut-off from high snowfall totals in the north to lighter totals and more icy precipitation southward. The Cedar Rapids and Dubuque areas could see 2-4″ of snow in addition to sleet and rain while areas along and south of I-80 will likely see just Trace to 2″ amounts of snow with additional precipitation falling as rain or sleet. Stay with TV9 for further updates as this system is still developing over the Rockies at this time.

Regardless of snow totals, plan on messy travel conditions. This system looks to impact both the evening commute Wednesday as well as Thursday morning. Snow becomes more scattered by Thursday morning, coming to an end during the day.

