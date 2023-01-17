Univ. of Iowa study finds potential answer to reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from the University of Iowa has found a potential target area in the brain that hopes to reduce the cravings people have when they abruptly stop using certain drugs.

The study found that blocking an enzyme known as carbonic anhydrase 4 (CA4) in the brain reduced cocaine withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior in mice.

Researchers note that withdrawal symptoms are incredibly difficult to overcome and often perpetuate the cycle of addiction. They hope that a focus on this enzyme might be able to fight that addiction and prevent relapse.

“Critically, our study suggests that disrupting CA4 prevents these insidious synaptic changes that are likely critical for sustaining the addiction cycle,” says Wemmie, who also is a member of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute. “Although more work is needed to better understand these findings, they raise the intriguing possibility that disrupting or inhibiting CA4 in the brain may have value in treating substance use disorders.”

Research has shown that cocaine use followed by withdrawal causes structural changes in the synapses of the brain’s reward center. Disrupting CA4 significantly reduced physical changes to the synapses, which are thought to be important in sustaining addiction and relapse. Mice missing the CA4 enzyme showed also lower levels of cocaine-seeking behavior and relapse in the withdrawal phase than wild-type mice with normal CA4 enzyme levels.

“The implication from this work is that CA4 may be a good pharmacological target for treating addiction and relapse,” Wemmie says.

