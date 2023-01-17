Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa study finds potential answer to reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior

Researchers note that withdrawal symptoms are incredibly difficult to overcome and often...
Researchers note that withdrawal symptoms are incredibly difficult to overcome and often perpetuate the cycle of addition.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study from the University of Iowa has found a potential target area in the brain that hopes to reduce the cravings people have when they abruptly stop using certain drugs.

The study found that blocking an enzyme known as carbonic anhydrase 4 (CA4) in the brain reduced cocaine withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior in mice.

Researchers note that withdrawal symptoms are incredibly difficult to overcome and often perpetuate the cycle of addiction. They hope that a focus on this enzyme might be able to fight that addiction and prevent relapse.

“Critically, our study suggests that disrupting CA4 prevents these insidious synaptic changes that are likely critical for sustaining the addiction cycle,” says Wemmie, who also is a member of the Iowa Neuroscience Institute. “Although more work is needed to better understand these findings, they raise the intriguing possibility that disrupting or inhibiting CA4 in the brain may have value in treating substance use disorders.”

Research has shown that cocaine use followed by withdrawal causes structural changes in the synapses of the brain’s reward center. Disrupting CA4 significantly reduced physical changes to the synapses, which are thought to be important in sustaining addiction and relapse. Mice missing the CA4 enzyme showed also lower levels of cocaine-seeking behavior and relapse in the withdrawal phase than wild-type mice with normal CA4 enzyme levels.

“The implication from this work is that CA4 may be a good pharmacological target for treating addiction and relapse,” Wemmie says.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is collaborating with staff at Wilson Middle School...
Cedar Rapids School District collaborates with Wilson Middle School after staff voice safety concerns
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday

Latest News

(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary
A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of...
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Hy-Vee dietitians want to make sure your snack game is on point and is as easy and healthy as...
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy snacks