Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress.

Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old Dacoda Cinkan, exited a side door of the residence. He was quickly taken into custody.

Police then conducted a search of the residence and found a second suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Ethan Caffery, hiding in the basement. He too was taken into custody.

Both men were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree. Caffery additionally had an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

The investigation is active and further charges are expected.

If you have information about this or any other unsolved case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. You may remain anonymous and you may also be eligible to receive a financial reward for your information.

