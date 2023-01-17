Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two arrested after Cedar Rapids Police stop in-progress burglary

(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery
(From Left to Right) Dacoda Cinkan & Ethan Caffery(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 16th at approximately 10:30 pm, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 22nd St. NE for a report of a burglary in progress.

Responders quickly surrounded the home in question, right as the first suspect, who was later identified as 31-year-old Dacoda Cinkan, exited a side door of the residence. He was quickly taken into custody.

Police then conducted a search of the residence and found a second suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Ethan Caffery, hiding in the basement. He too was taken into custody.

Both men were charged with Burglary in the Third Degree. Caffery additionally had an unrelated warrant for his arrest.

The investigation is active and further charges are expected.

If you have information about this or any other unsolved case, call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.  You may remain anonymous and you may also be eligible to receive a financial reward for your information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
The Cedar Rapids Community School District is collaborating with staff at Wilson Middle School...
Cedar Rapids School District collaborates with Wilson Middle School after staff voice safety concerns
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday

Latest News

Researchers note that withdrawal symptoms are incredibly difficult to overcome and often...
Univ. of Iowa study finds potential answer to reducing withdrawal symptoms and drug-seeking behavior
A 25-year-old man in Dubuque will face sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of...
Dubuque man pleads guilty to having indecent contact with a child
Winter Weather Alert
Winter storm set to bring messy travel conditions
Hy-Vee dietitians want to make sure your snack game is on point and is as easy and healthy as...
Hy-Vee dietitian recommends healthy snacks