Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

LIVE: Trial resumes for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family

Testimony is set to move forward for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is set to move forward Tuesday in the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family.

Alexander Jackson faces three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his parents and 19-year-old sister.

Testimony started in the trial on Friday, after three days of jury selection.

Prosecutors said Jackson shot his family in their home in Cedar Rapids in 2021.

Jackson said an intruder broke into the home, killed his family, and then shot him in the foot.

The trial is expected to last through at least the rest of this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in...
Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse

Latest News

Jhonny Suarez Rivera, who pleaded guilty in the death of a child, has been sentenced to 50...
Iowa man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of a toddler
KCRG
Rain, snow still on track for Wednesday, Thursday
Testimony is set to move forward for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his...
Trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family to resume Tuesday
A southwest Iowa sheriff is back on the job despite being under federal investigation.
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years