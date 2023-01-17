LIVE: Trial resumes for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testimony is set to move forward Tuesday in the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family.

Alexander Jackson faces three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of his parents and 19-year-old sister.

Testimony started in the trial on Friday, after three days of jury selection.

Prosecutors said Jackson shot his family in their home in Cedar Rapids in 2021.

Jackson said an intruder broke into the home, killed his family, and then shot him in the foot.

The trial is expected to last through at least the rest of this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.