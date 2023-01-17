‘There was a male lying face down’ Officers recall responding to Alexander Jackson’s home on day two of testimony

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -In day two of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids police officers recalled what they witnessed as they responded to his home. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing his father Jan, mother Melissa, and sister Sabrina in 2021.

”There was a male lying face down near a couch. Officer Buckles was making contact with him and we quickly discovered that he was deceased with a gunshot wound to his head,” said Officer Tim Brown.

Tuesday was a difficult day of testimony as the jury watched more body camera video from police, as well as saw autopsy photos of each of the victims.

The body camera from police showed their initial interaction with Jackson as they entered the home.

“There was a man,” he is heard telling officers.

Jackson reported a home invasion but police arrived to find his father, mother, and sister dead in separate rooms of the house.

”When we went in a little deeper into the living room we could see Alexander down the hallway,” said Brown.

Jackson had a gunshot wound to the foot and was helped out of his home by police to seek medical care. An officer rode by ambulance with him to the hospital. During that drive Jackson is heard telling a paramedic that he woke up to the sound of gunshots and saw a man inside his home.

Police officers checked the home inside and out looking for an intruder. One even checked with construction workers who were nearby.

”They said they’d been there since 8 in the morning and that they had not seen anybody run through there,” said Officer Korie Barber.

An investigator canvassed the neighborhood talking with people in the area as well as watching some surveillance video from neighbors.

”We went to pretty much every house in the area,” said Investigator Ryan Dunbar.

He testified that nothing unusual was found.

The jury also heard from the Associate State Medical Examiner who did the autopsies on Jackson’s family. Dr. Kelly Kruse said each victim died of gunshot wounds.

The trial will continue Wednesday morning with a crime scene investigator taking the stand.

