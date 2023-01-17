Show You Care
Rain, snow still on track for Wednesday, Thursday

Today is a cloudy and quiet day with our next system arriving Wednesday afternoon and evening.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is still on track to arrive later Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3 p.m. It’ll affect us through early Thursday morning.

It looks like a complicated system when it comes to mixed precipitation vs snow.

The general theme is, the heaviest snow will fall in the northwest portion of the TV9 viewing area, and less snow, more mixed precipitation falling to the southeast. The first draft of the snowfall forecast tries to capture this as much as possible.

Given recent mild temps and the track still waffling around, confidence is inherently lower on snowfall amounts at this distance.

With the trends favoring the northern half of our area for the heaviest snow, that’s where we’re seeing a Winter Storm Watch for this time period.

Despite the lower snowfall amounts expected further south, the mixed precipitation will still impact area roads.

The wind on this system doesn’t look overly bad, with gusts around 20-25 mph in many areas.

The temperature should generally remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s during times of snow, giving this snowfall event a wetter consistency overall.

KCRG
KCRG(KCRG)

