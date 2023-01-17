Show You Care
Quiet and cool today, winter weather could impact tomorrow evening’s commute

Our next winter system is set to bring rain, snow, and sleet to the area by later tomorrow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for clouds to hang around today with highs cooler, in the 30s. Tomorrow morning begins quiet and cool, but our next winter system is set to bring rain, snow, and sleet to the area by later tomorrow. A slight shift in the track of this system will bring varied precipitation types and totals to eastern Iowa. With highs in the 30s again, a mixed bag of precipitation is expected with heavy snow most likely north of Highway 20 and more rain mixing in for points to the south. Mixed precipitation and rain will keep snowfall totals down over our central and southern zones. Regardless of snow totals, travel will be messy and could impact the evening commute Wednesday as well as Thursday morning’s. As always, keep checking with us for updates.

Accumulated Snow Potential
