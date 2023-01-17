Police identify man charged after firing gun at Ped Mall in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man arrested after firing gunshots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City on Saturday has been identified and is facing multiple charges for the incident.

Police said 29-year-old Dante Jaymes Yance faces charges of trafficking in a stolen weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

In a criminal complaint, police said Yance fired multiple shots at someone from point-blank range, and later admitted to the shooting. Police also said Yance admitted to having ditched the firearm in a dumpster by Brothers Bar. Police were able to find the weapon.

The document also says several witnesses identified Yance as the only shooter involved in the incident.

Officials believe no one was hurt, but the Old Capital Mall was damaged in the shooting.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.