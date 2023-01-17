Operation Quickfind: Theodore “Ted” Wolf

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police are looking for a missing 83-year-old man.

Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m.

Police said he was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779.

Police said he is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 224 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

If found, contact the Marion Police Department.

