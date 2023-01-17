Northwestern at Iowa basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The men’s basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

In a press release, the University of Iowa said the cancellation is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The game, which was set to be played in Iowa City, is expected to be rescheduled. Distributed tickets for the game that has been canceled will be valid for the new date and time, if it’s able to be rescheduled.

Iowa’s next game will be on Saturday at Ohio State.

