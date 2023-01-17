Show You Care
Muscatine Police Department K9 receives donated body armor

Another Iowa K9 police officer has new protective body armor thanks to a nonprofit.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Another Iowa K9 police officer has new protective body armor thanks to a nonprofit.

The Muscatine Police Department said Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., donated the bullet and stab protective vest for K9 Dexter.

Police said the vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois, and is embroidered with the words “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

The body armor is made in the U.S. and is NIJ certified.

The program from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

K9 officers in Cedar Rapids and Delaware County have recently received body armor as well.

