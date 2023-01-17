Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More searches possible in Biden classified documents case

The president is reportedly personally frustrated by how the classified documents saga has...
The president is reportedly personally frustrated by how the classified documents saga has unfolded.
By CNN
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Multiple sources say there could be more searches ahead for classified documents at locations connected to President Biden.

Biden’s team has searched a private office in Washington, D.C., and his two homes in Delaware, where the White House says files may have been shipped during the Biden’s 2017 transition out of office as Vice President.

They found about 20 classified documents.

The sources say more searches are possible, but it’s not clear who would conduct them or where they would take place.

Biden has used other office spaces and his family had rented another home in northern Virginia.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado passes near I-80 in Iowa County, Monday, January 16, 2023. (KCRG-TV9 YouNews)
Two tornadoes touch down Monday afternoon; minor damage reported
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
Aaron Warren, 18.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Aaron Warren
Accumulated Snow Potential
Watch for rain and snow later Wednesday into early Thursday
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in...
Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse

Latest News

Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital 107
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor released from hospital after 107 days
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison